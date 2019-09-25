Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View Map
1960 - 2019
Craig V. Fredrich Notice
Craig V. Fredrich

Wauwatosa - Born in Milwaukee. Craig passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 59 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Loving husband and best friend of Kathy for 17 years, engaged for 5 and dated for 10 years. Dear brother of Paul (Pat), Steve (June), Jeffrey (Clara), Linda (the late John) Hecher and Keith (friend Tammy). Further survived by nieces, nephews, many great friends, including his co-workers at Bucyrus/Caterpillar where he worked for 32 years and there great friends from the cottage in Plainfield, WI. Preceded in death by his parents Matthew and Jane (nee Lange) and his sister Christine.

Visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 4:30 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central United Methodist Church, 639 N. 25th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233 or the Cancer Care Center at Froedtert Hospital.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
