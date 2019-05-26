Services
Schmitz, Crystal L. Passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 36 years. Beloved daughter of Paul and the late Debra. Loving sister of Jeffery (fiance Alexa). Dear granddaughter of Carol Schmitz. Best friend of Erin Ickler. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her grandparents Henry Schmitz and Sylvester and Margery Pochowski. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30th from 4-6PM at the FUNERAL HOME with a Time of Sharing at 6PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated. Crystal worked as a technician at the Mayo Clinic.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
