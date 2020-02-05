Resources
Curt Allen Betz, 66, passed away peacefully on January 31st, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI. Born in Milwaukee, WI to the late Carl & Muriel (Karl) Betz. He graduated in 1972 from Waukesha South & was employed at FedEx for 21 years as a truck driver. Curt loved nothing more than sharing a good meal surrounded by family. Always willing to lend a helping hand with home projects. He possessed an inherited gift of woodworking from his father and created beautiful pieces that will live on. He is survived by his daughter Katie (Dwayne) Chojnacki and grandchildren Shelby, Austin, Memphis, Carson and Dallas as well as his sister Karen Eckmann (Betz), niece Jenny, nephew Dean, Aunt Betty and extended family & friends.

A private memorial will be held in spring with immediate family.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff that tended to Curt's needs while at Froedert as well as the compassion displayed while in the care of Season's Hospice.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
