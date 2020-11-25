Curt M WeberCurt M. Weber, age 64 of Wauwatosa was born to Eternal Life on November 19, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Curt H. and Lois A. Weber. Survived by extended family and friends. Curt was a graduate of Marquette University and earned his Juris Doctorate from Duquesne University. He was a lawyer in private practice prior to beginning a career in academia, ending his career as a professor at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater. Over the years, he enjoyed many international travel opportunities with his students and fellow faculty. Of his many hobbies and interests, Curt enjoyed music including playing trumpet, books, antique cars, and was a connoisseur of fine scotch and good beer. He was a longtime member of St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church. Next time you hear a good horn section, please pause and give thanks for knowing Curt. His humorous statements, full of dry wit, will be greatly missed. He was truly a kind and gentle person. A memorial service for Curt will be held at 12 p.m. Noon on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue in Wauwatosa. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Wauwatosa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the music ministry at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church or Tosa Cares food pantry appreciated.