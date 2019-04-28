Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Curt Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curt R. Martin Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Curt R. Martin Sr. Notice
Martin Sr., Curt R. Found peace April 22, 2019 at the age of 60. Loving husband of Giuliana for 35 years. Beloved dad of Curt Jr. (Kloi-Jayd), Nick (Kevin), and Dalton "DJ" (Lauren). Proud PawPaw of Reagan and Beau. Dear brother of Pamela, Christina, Todd, and Brett. Further survived by other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Ruth, sister Melinda, and brother Tom. Visitation Thursday, May 2nd, 5 PM to 7 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The American Brain Tumor Association, or Strain for the Brain in Curt's honor are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now