Martin Sr., Curt R. Found peace April 22, 2019 at the age of 60. Loving husband of Giuliana for 35 years. Beloved dad of Curt Jr. (Kloi-Jayd), Nick (Kevin), and Dalton "DJ" (Lauren). Proud PawPaw of Reagan and Beau. Dear brother of Pamela, Christina, Todd, and Brett. Further survived by other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Ruth, sister Melinda, and brother Tom. Visitation Thursday, May 2nd, 5 PM to 7 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The American Brain Tumor Association, or Strain for the Brain in Curt's honor are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019