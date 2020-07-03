Curt W. Hibbard, Jr.Milwaukee - Curt W. Hibbard Jr died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Jefferson, WI, he was better known as Bill. He enlisted in the Navy at 17 near the end of WWII and later spent 30 years in the Naval Reserves Intelligence Unit. He retired as a full commander.A 1950 UW-Madison graduate in journalism, Bill spent a year with the Dubuque (Iowa) Telegraph-Herald as a city-hall and police reporter. He joined the Milwaukee Journal in 1952 as a citywide general assignments reporter and swing man, a federal-building reporter and then an aviation reporter. From 1953-58, he was a fill-in with the Home Section and the State and Financial Desks, wrote a weekly column on menswear and contributed to a Sunday supplement devoted to things of men's interests. From 1958-64 Bill went to the Men's Section exclusively. His coverage and presentation of menswear, camping, canoeing and general features like men's skiing (including the 1964 Winter Olympics at Innsbruck, Austria), brought him 6 national awards.Bill was named travel editor of the Milwaukee Journal late in 1964. The peripatetic Mr. Hibbard roamed the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Turkey, Africa and Japan, collected, on behalf of the Midwest Travel Writers Association, 8 Mark Twain Awards, including one in 1968 for a series on Japan. It also won the MTWA's annual Grand Award for Best Travel Writing.In 1969 Bill won the George Hedman Award for Excellence in Travel Writing, one of the most prestigious awards given in this field to magazine and newspaper writers. "In travel writing," said Bill, "I try to capture the mood of the place I'm visiting and to present the facts about it without puffery and in as fresh and entertaining a manner as I can."He served a year as the president of the Society of American Travel Writers. Bill was also the Midwest editor of Skiing Magazine, covering Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Edith (Molinaro) and grandson Curt W. Hibbard IV and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Ellen (Cookie) and son Curt W. Hibbard Ill. A memorial service will be held at a later time with his burial in Egg Harbor, WI where the family has owned a summer home for 50 years.