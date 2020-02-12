|
Curtis Lloyd Johnson
Seligman, Missouri - Curtis Lloyd Johnson, 72, passed away on January 30, 2020, in Seligman, Missouri.
Curt was born on July 28, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of Lloyd and Helen Johnson.
Curt graduated from Whitefish Bay High School in 1965. Throughout his career, Curt worked for Standard Oil Company, Iron Fireman, and then continued in the heating and cooling industry, culminating in owning his own business, Magnum Heating. He retired to Seligman, Missouri. Curt enjoyed getting together with friends and family, telling entertaining stories, buying things in online auctions, and watching reality cop shows.
Curt is survived by his wife Janeen, Seligman, Missouri; sisters, Nancy Linnemann and Bonnie (Kenneth) Curl; daughters Laura Johnson of Whitewater, and Sara (Chris) Lay of Brown Deer, son Bradley (Kim) of Milwaukee and step-daughter, Elizabeth (Igor) Crk, Carbondale, IL.; He is further survived by grandchildren Elizabeth Freeman, Antonio Fischer, Alexis and Alyssa Rodriguez, Cassidy (Ryan) Anderson, Stephen and Tyler Lay; Thomas, Daniel, and Katherine Johnson; Luka and Adrian Crk; great-grandson Theron Anderson, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends, and many fur babies.
Curt is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robin Johnson; and brother-in-law, Ronald Linnemann.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020