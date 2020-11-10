Curtis S. Haddix
Found peace on November 6, 2020 at the age of 98 and reunited with his beloved wife Nadene and his cherished son Max. Loving dad of Mark (Debbie) and Scott (Susan). Proud grandpa of Lindsey (Tim) Mikulance, Lucas (Mandy), Matthew (Veronica) and David. Great-grandpa of Graham, Calvin, Matthew and Emerald. Brother of Verneil Shamburg. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday November 17, 2020 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 2-3pm. Burial will take place in Curt's hometown in Western, Nebraska at a later date.
Curt retired from the post office as a postal inspector after 30 years of dedicated service. He proudly served in the US Airforce during WWII.
Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are greatly appreciated.