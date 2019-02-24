|
|
Ochs, C.V. Clair Vincent Ochs was called home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb 20, 2019 age 89. Loving husband of Caroline (nee Bless). Born July 26, 1929, in West Freedom, PA, the youngest of nine children of Maurice and Laura (Hargenrader) Ochs. After high school Clair worked for the FBI in WDC prior to entering the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After his military service he returned to WDC where he graduated from American University. He spent the majority of his career with the railroad in Baltimore, MD, retiring from CSX Transportation. During his years in Baltimore Clair lovingly served the Lord in many capacities in his church and for the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, later serving at it's headquarters in Milwaukee. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Besides his wife, he is survived by one sister, Mercedes Zenobi, Grove City, PA. Also loved and survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 26 at CHRIST THE LORD EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1650 N. Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, 10:00 AM to time of service at 12:00 noon. A special thank you to loving friends and neighbors and to our Silverado family for their love and support. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, Brookfield, or the Wis Ev Luth Synod Mission to Vietnam.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019