Cynde Starck
Brookfield - Cynde Stark, age 72, of Brookfield, entered into eternal rest on October 27, 2019.
Survivors include her siblings Nancy Wilkie Anderson (Craig), Harry Clausen (Jane), and Tom Clausen (Betty).
She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Teresa Clausen.
Cynde was an exceptionally talented graphic designer. The web sites she created not only attracted customers for her clients, but also resulted in increased donations to those not for profit organizations to which she donated her services. Her artistic endeavors extended to the beautiful gardens she created around her home. As a lover of nature, in recent years she worked to increase the monarch butterfly population by raising and releasing hundreds of them each summer. Over the years her cats and birds, to which she was especially devoted, brought her great joy. She is sorely missed by her pets as well as her family and friends.
Please join us for a celebration of Cynde's life on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield) from 5:00pm until 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice for the compassionate care shown to Cynde.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019