Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
CyndiAnn Dombrowicki
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Parish
900 Geiger Street,
Neenah, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Parish,
900 Geiger Street
Neenah, WI
Interment
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Milwaukee, WI
CyndiAnn Veronica Dombrowicki


1953 - 2019
CyndiAnn Veronica Dombrowicki Notice
Dombrowicki, CyndiAnn Veronica CyndiAnn Veronica Dombrowicki (nee Stockfish) passed away peacefully after a courageous lifelong battle with brittle diabetes on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 66. She was born on May 29, 1953 to the late John and Mary Stockfish and resided in Neenah. Cyndi grew up in West Allis and later moved to the Fox Valley area. Cyndi practiced her religion and was a member at St. Gabriel Parish in Neenah. She was an animal lover at heart who adored spending time with her pets, especially Sadie. Cyndi worked at various banks and office jobs and enjoyed modeling in stores in her free time. She was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Cyndi is survived by her former spouse, Lee Dombrowicki; sister, Sandy (Robert) Klawitter; nephews, Christopher Klawitter and Douglas Klawittter; great-niece, Amelia Klawitter; and great-nephew, Noah Klawitter. The funeral mass for Cyndi will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Gabriel Parish, 900 Geiger Street, Neenah, WI. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the hour of the service. She will be laid to rest at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee. Cyndi's family would like to give special thanks to the UW Transplant Clinic, UW Madison Hospital, and Dr. Curtis Baltz for all of their wonderful care. The Westgor Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah, WI 54956, (920) 722-7151, www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
