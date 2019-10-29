Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
Cynthia A. Lynch

Cynthia A. Lynch
Cynthia A. Lynch

Greendale, Wisconsin - (Nee Warpechowski) After a brief illness, she was born to eternal life surrounded by her loving family on October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Lynch. Loving mother of Brad (Brenda) Placzek. Proud grandma of Andrew, Jordyn and Joshua. Loving sister of Timothy, the late David, Gary (the late Jacquelynn), Donna (Robert) Jaeger, Monica (Kurt) Augustine, the late Paul (Linda) and Patrick (Debra). Further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, Greenfield from 5pm until the Funeral Service at 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
