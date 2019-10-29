|
|
Cynthia A. Lynch
Greendale, Wisconsin - (Nee Warpechowski) After a brief illness, she was born to eternal life surrounded by her loving family on October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Lynch. Loving mother of Brad (Brenda) Placzek. Proud grandma of Andrew, Jordyn and Joshua. Loving sister of Timothy, the late David, Gary (the late Jacquelynn), Donna (Robert) Jaeger, Monica (Kurt) Augustine, the late Paul (Linda) and Patrick (Debra). Further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, Greenfield from 5pm until the Funeral Service at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019