Gralton, Cynthia Claire Cynthia Claire Gralton, age 63, died on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at her home in Brown Deer. From her birth in Waukesha on June 15th, 1955 until her passing, she was a radiant presence in the lives of those who knew and loved her. She was an incredible wife and mother who loved gardening, riding horses, and enjoying time with her family and friends. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Dororthy Casper, and her husband Robert Gralton. She is survived by her siblings, John Casper, Mike Casper, Dave Casper, Karen Reynolds, Rob Casper, her children, John Gralton, Juliette Gralton, Andrew Gralton, and Katherine Gralton, and her grandchildren, Naomi Gralton, Cindy Gralton, Charlie Gralton, Josephine Gralton, and Jude Gralton. Funeral services will be held on May 1st, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mary's Parish, 1260 Church St, Elm Grove, WI 53122. Burial will follow at St. Mary's cemetery. A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held at the Milwaukee Shobukan, 9450 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI 53224, immediately following the burial. Flowers can be sent to the Milwaukee Shobukan and donations can be made in her name to the at alz.org/donate.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019