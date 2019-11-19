|
Cynthia G. McBride
McBride, Cynthia G. "Cindy"
Passed away on November 17, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Elmer for 52 years. Loving mom of Lisa (Benjamin) Lindemann, Amy (Jeffery) McBride Schmidt and Beth (Craig) McBride-Haydock. Proud grandma "Gaga" of Phoebe, Ascher, Jessie, Jenna, Joshua and Telesilla. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday November 21, 2019 from 4pm until time of service at 7pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019