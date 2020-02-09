|
Cynthia J. Dombrowski
(Nee Miswald) Age 64, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Columbia St. Mary's Lawlis Family Hospice.
Cindy was born in Milwaukee, WI on April 29, 1955. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Thomas B. Dombrowski, her daughter Shelly Rinehart and son James O'Connell. Further survived by brothers and sisters Anita Timm, Larry, William (Mary), Ron (Debbie) and David (Gayle) Miswald, and Jeannie Thibodeau, and grandchildren Alex and Althea Rinehart. Also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, a God Child, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Grant and Madeleine (nee Postles) Miswald.
Cindy married Tom Dombrowski on October 28, 1995 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church. She worked in the business offices of the nursing home Industry for 30 years before retiring. Her hobbies were gardening and crafting.
Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 1 PM. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020