Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Dombrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia J. Dombrowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia J. Dombrowski Notice
Cynthia J. Dombrowski

(Nee Miswald) Age 64, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Columbia St. Mary's Lawlis Family Hospice.

Cindy was born in Milwaukee, WI on April 29, 1955. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Thomas B. Dombrowski, her daughter Shelly Rinehart and son James O'Connell. Further survived by brothers and sisters Anita Timm, Larry, William (Mary), Ron (Debbie) and David (Gayle) Miswald, and Jeannie Thibodeau, and grandchildren Alex and Althea Rinehart. Also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, a God Child, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Grant and Madeleine (nee Postles) Miswald.

Cindy married Tom Dombrowski on October 28, 1995 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church. She worked in the business offices of the nursing home Industry for 30 years before retiring. Her hobbies were gardening and crafting.

Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 1 PM. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline