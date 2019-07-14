Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Cynthia Joy "Cyndi" Garcia

Cynthia Joy "Cyndi" Garcia Notice
Garcia, Cynthia Joy "Cyndi" Passed away July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Nasario "Chi". Loving mother of Andy, Alex, Kristina, and Kristin. Grandmother of Andrew Cole. Loving daughter of Carol and the late Leonard Lesnieski. Dear sister of Cathy (John) Benkowski. Step-sister of Suzie and Peter Gutterriz. Daughter-in-law of Julian (Octava) Garcia. Sister-in-law of Diana (Martin) Garcia-Perez, Eduardo (Sandra) Garcia, Julian (Kim) Garcia, and Debbie Garcia. Visitation will be Wednesday at Schaff Funeral Home 5:00 PM until time of service 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
