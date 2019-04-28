Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY
9520 W. FOREST HOME AVE.
HALES CORNERS, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY
9520 W. FOREST HOME AVE.
HALES CORNERS, WI
View Map
Cynthia L. Hampton Notice
Hampton, Cynthia L (Nee Wantuch) Age 60. Passed away April 24, 2019 embraced by her and Scott's children. Born August 11, 1958 in Milwaukee is predeceased by her parents Fred & Shirley Wantuch and brother Michael. Loving Momma, Mumzy & Maja to her beautiful souls & legacies, Nicole Hampton, Kristen (Ted) Theoharopoulos and Brittany Hampton. Cherished sister of Bruce (Doug) & William. Dear Sister-in-law, Dawn and fun-loving aunt of Morgan (Josh), Erin, great aunt of Sahara and Brooklyn. A host of relatives, especially Judy, Mary Ann and dear friends, were held close to heart during her life and were Cindy's motivation and inspiration through her illness. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, May 5 from 2 PM until 4:45 PM. A Celebration of Life Service at 5 PM. Additional Visitation Monday, May 6 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY 9520 W. FOREST HOME AVE. HALES CORNERS, WI from 9:30 until time of Mass at 11 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019
