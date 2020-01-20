Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Caledonia, WI - (nee Bergmann) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Age 62 years. Beloved wife for 39 years of Darryl Napiontek. Dear sister of Robert (Donna) Bergmann and Amy (David) Stillings. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Audrey and brothers Roger and Karl Bergmann. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members, friends and her faithful companions Buford and Gunnar.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1 - 3 PM. Funeral Service at 3 PM.

Cindy was a retiree of XPO Logistics where she worked as a customer service representative.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
