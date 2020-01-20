|
|
Cynthia Lynn Napiontek
Caledonia, WI - (nee Bergmann) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Age 62 years. Beloved wife for 39 years of Darryl Napiontek. Dear sister of Robert (Donna) Bergmann and Amy (David) Stillings. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Audrey and brothers Roger and Karl Bergmann. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members, friends and her faithful companions Buford and Gunnar.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1 - 3 PM. Funeral Service at 3 PM.
Cindy was a retiree of XPO Logistics where she worked as a customer service representative.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020