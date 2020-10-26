1/1
Cynthia M. "Cindy" Anastasi
Cynthia M. "Cindy" Anastasi

Cudahy - passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John; her children David (Christina), Mark (Kathy); her grandchildren Dominic, Nick and Amber; her sister Diane Norberg, nieces, nephews, and many more family and friends. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Violet.

Services will be held at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home (4747 S 60th St, Greenfield) on Wednesday, October 28. A visitation will be held from 4 pm until time of service at 7 pm. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery.

Cindy was close to her family and loved them dearly. She will be deeply missed.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
