Cynthia M. "Cindy" AnastasiCudahy - passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John; her children David (Christina), Mark (Kathy); her grandchildren Dominic, Nick and Amber; her sister Diane Norberg, nieces, nephews, and many more family and friends. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Violet.Services will be held at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home (4747 S 60th St, Greenfield) on Wednesday, October 28. A visitation will be held from 4 pm until time of service at 7 pm. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery.Cindy was close to her family and loved them dearly. She will be deeply missed.