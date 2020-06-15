Cynthia M. Cullinan
(nee Moczynski) April 24, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Apr. 26, 2020.