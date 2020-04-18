Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Cynthia M. Kramp

Cynthia M. Kramp
Cynthia M. Kramp

Franklin - Passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 at the age of 79. Dear sister and best friend of Lucretia. Beloved aunt of Alison (Tom) Talbot, David (Sue) Kramp, Karl (Janet) Kramp, Barbara (Andy) Hoppe, Kevin (Karyn) Kramp, Brian (Kristi) Kramp and Justyn Ryan (Linda) Kramp. Preceded in death by her siblings Leonard, C. David, Rita Ann, Ralph and Justyn W. Fond sister-in-law of Marian Kramp and Patricia Kramp. Further survived by great-nieces and nephews, other family and friends including Fr. Dennis Klemme and the Sisters of the Carmel of the Mother of God Monastery in Pewaukee.

Cynthia was a proud graduate of Notre Dame High School and was retired from Catholic Financial. She was an avid WI sports fan always cheering on the hometown team, as well as all the sports teams that her brothers coached and nieces and nephews played on. She was an active parish member at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church where she will be greatly missed.

A Mass and celebration of Cynthia's life will be held at a future date.

Memorials can be sent to St Martin of Tours Parish in Franklin, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
