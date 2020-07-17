1/1
Cynthia Marie (Rigden) Kneusel
Cynthia Marie (nee Rigden) Kneusel

Cynthia Marie Kneusel passed away peacefully at the age of 63 on July 16, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born on June 2, 1957 to Edward and Julianna (Beulow) Rigden. She married Ralph Kneusel on April 24, 1982.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Ralph and three children: Robert (David) Kneusel, Kyle (Ashley) Kneusel and Jeffrey (Jazmyn) Kneusel. Her father Edward J. Rigden. Her sisters: Debra (Dennis) Pitchke, Dawn Abramski, Kathy (Darrin) Nadeau and brother Edward (Janet) Rigden and her grandchild Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her mother Julianna, sister Linda and brothers Jimmy and Kenny.

Cindy was born in Milwaukee and raised there until the family moved to Caledonia. She shared many great memories with family and friends at Lake Puckaway growing up. She met Ralph at the Red Key Supper Club in Oak Creek and raised three children nearby. She will be remembered for the devotion she held for her family and the willingness she had to help anyone.

Visitation will be held between 4 -7 pm on Sunday July 19, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 S. 27th Street, Oak Creek, Wi 53154. Service will be held at 10:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home Monday July 20, 2020 followed by entombment at Forest Hill Memorial Park..

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
July 17, 2020
We are deeply saddened at the loss of our dear friend Cindy. Remembering the great memories we shared will never be forgotten. With all of our love. Marty and Carmen Haase
Martin Haase
Friend
