Cynthia "Cindy" Schimborski
South Milwaukee - passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 17, 2020. Cindy is survived by her parents Robert and MaryAnn; her siblings Christine and David; her nieces and nephews Tony (Autumn), Nick (fiancé Mariah), Vince and Marie, along with many more family and friends.
A public visitation will take place at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home (1314 Manitoba Ave, South Milwaukee) on Thursday, November 5 from 5 pm until 7 pm. The services and burial will be private for family, burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
The Lord has received another Angel.