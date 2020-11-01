1/1
Cynthia "Cindy" Schimborski
Cynthia "Cindy" Schimborski

South Milwaukee - passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 17, 2020. Cindy is survived by her parents Robert and MaryAnn; her siblings Christine and David; her nieces and nephews Tony (Autumn), Nick (fiancé Mariah), Vince and Marie, along with many more family and friends.

A public visitation will take place at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home (1314 Manitoba Ave, South Milwaukee) on Thursday, November 5 from 5 pm until 7 pm. The services and burial will be private for family, burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The Lord has received another Angel.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
