|
|
Stanford, Cynthia Cynthia Ann Stanford born February 7, 1960, passed away February 13, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Beloved daughter of Gloria and the late William A. Stanford of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fond sister of Peter (Katharine) and aunt of Anne Stanford of St. Louis, Missouri. Also survived by loving McMahon, Meyer and Norton relatives and many dear friends. Cynthia's high school years were at University School of Milwaukee. She made her debut at the Service Club of Milwaukee's 1978 Charity Ball. She attended Sweetbriar College, Virginia and graduated from American University in Washington D.C. Her varied interests included starting a horse-sitting service and forming a catering company. She enjoyed riding, skiing, scuba diving and travel around the world. She also did a lot of volunteering but her main interest was care-giving of people and animals, especially her splendid dog Kenzie. She specialized in kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity of spirit. Services will be held in Tucson, Arizona on March 7th and a celebration of her life will take place in Milwaukee in May. The family suggests, if desired, contributions in her name to be made the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019