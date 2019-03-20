|
|
Watson, Cynthia "Cyndee" Passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2019 , age 61. Beloved wife of Thomas for 31 years. Loving mother of Benjamin. Further survived by aunts, uncles and many friends. Cyndee touched the many lives of her patients and their families working as a registered nurse in labor and delivery, long-term care, and hospice. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019 at ST. BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd in Germantown from 9:30AM until time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or Washington County Humane Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019