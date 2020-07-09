Cyrus Marcel GlaveAge 34, passed away July 1, 2020 due to senseless gun violence in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was born on December 11, 1985 to parents Debra Mitchem and Dale Glave in Chicago, Illinois. Cyrus was a father of three beautiful little girls, Freya 4, Heavin 2, and Jazzmin 11 months old, and a son of whom he raised like his own, Aemiliano, age 8. Cyrus was a hands-on dad, some might say a Mr. Mom. He changed diapers, cooked meals, played video games with his son and put braids and ponytails in his daughters' hair. Cyrus loved working on cars and at times was a barber. He made sure your cars were running and your haircut was right. Cyrus had a good heart and would be there for you if you called on him. He was funny, silly, playful, and will be missed by many. Cyrus is survived by his parents Debra Mitchem and Dale Glave, siblings Donna Mitchem, Steven Lee Phillips, Katrina Todd, Selina Todd, Leticia Harris, Julian Glave, Cherie Glave, and Devonte Glave; children Freya Payton Pahl, Heavin Samara Glave, Jazzmin Isaly Glave, and Aemiliano Noel Vazquez, and multitude of cousins, one of which is more like a brother, Frank Mitchem; mother of his children, Natasha Houle and Leah Pahl. Visitation will be held Saturday at Schaff Funeral Home 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 regulations, visitors are asked to pay their respects and exit promptly in order to accommodate other guests.