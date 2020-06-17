Dafina Trifunovich

Dafina TrifunovichPassed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 12, 2020 after eighty eventful and fulfilling years. Born October 14, 1939 in Beograd, Serbia, Yugoslavia, to parents Dragoljub and Verica (née Maksimovic) Cvetkovic. Loving mama of Andjelija, Dragoljub (Akiko), Vera, Desanka (Thomas) Elwell, and Aleksandar. Cherished nana of Catherine "Kata", Sophia "Soka" and Nikolas "Bata" Elwell, and Kseniya Kisa and Biserka Mira Nakao Trifunovich. Further survived by adored younger sister Milica "Keka" Sireta, nephew Stiven "Steva" Sireta, siblings, nieces, nephews, kumovi, and friends in the US, Canada, Serbia, and Japan. Preceded in death by beloved husband Miroslav, parents, baby sister Jelena, and little brother Miroslav.Survived WWII aerial bombings and reprisals against the civilian population during the Serbian Holocaust, with post-war years bringing renewed hardship imposed by the socialist regime. As a young lady, moved to the US, married Miroslav and settled in Cudahy, Wisconsin.Taught her children and grandchildren Serbian language, literature, poetry, and music. Enjoyed immersing herself in the works, and film adaptations, of Milica Jakovljevic Mir-Jam, her favorite Serbian author of Greh njene majke, Samac u braku, and Ranjeni orao. An accomplished baker and winner at the Wisconsin State Fair in the ethnic bread and pastry categories. Gladly shared her knowledge of cooking, baking, sewing, and needlework that her children now pass along. Mama and tata unwaveringly supported their children's academic, sports, artistic endeavors, and international travel.Supported Serbian communities, The Cathedral Center, Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Purple Heart, and The Salvation Army. Baby whisperer par excellence and proud collector of grandkids' hugs, souvenir spoons, and everything Vera Bradley. Number one fan of world number one in tennis, Novak Djokovic.The family extends its wholehearted thanks to Drs. Nunag, Howard, Leung, Tong, Lalande, and the pharma team at Walgreens, with special thanks to Lola, Oli, Mica, Marie, Emily, Mary Ellen, Alina, Oliva, Katie, Craig, and kumovi Mitrovic.Private services were held with interment at New Gracanica cemetery in Illinois.