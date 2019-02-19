|
Giery, Daisy Astrid Daisy Astrid Giery (nee Lehtila), aged 90, passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband of 50 years, Edward (Duffy), and her son, Richard (Rick) Giery. She is survived by her children Patricia (Frank) Spillman, Edward Giery, III, John (Kim) Giery, Mary (Richard) Smith, Elizabeth (Scott) Schuppie, Kathleen Giery, Margaret (Brendan) Dwyer, and daughter-in-law Katharine (Kit) (late of Rick) Giery, 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. She was born on December 3, 1928 in Long Island, New York. Daisy and Duffy began their married life in California, raising their children in New York and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and later settling in Gainesville, Florida in 2001. Daisy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother and a much-beloved friend. She will be deeply missed by all. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 22nd, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LifeQuest Organ Recovery Services, 720 SW 2nd Avenue, Suite 570, Gainesville, FL 32601.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019