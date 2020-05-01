Daisy Nelson



Port Washington - Born 11/20/1927 at Milwaukee Hospital to German immigrant parents Frederick and Helen (Mueller) Hahn. Daisy was an only child and the relatives she had as a child lived in Germany. Daisy passed away peacefully May 1, 2020 at the age of 92. She is survived by her six children: David George Kuhns (Cathy); James Frederick Kuhns (Joy), Kathleen Susan Hansen (Ries), Barbara Ann Kuhns (Bill Janny), Heidi Marie Guzewski (Fred), and Christine Patricia Sessions. She is further survived by 12 adult grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Helen Hahn, her grandson Anthony Raess and many friends. Daisy was assertive and met challenges head-on her entire life. When she started school, she could only speak German so she had to teach herself and her parents proper English. She made sure all of her children also leaned to speak properly and enunciate their words properly. Daisy graduated from West Division High School in Milwaukee but she continued to be self-taught through extensive reading and could hold her own in any group of professionals. Organization and creativity came naturally to Daisy and she was involved in many organizations from PTA, Girl Scouts, church organizations and later in life in the Democratic party. Daisy passionately advocated for non-smoking and better housing for the elderly. Her advocacy for the elderly grew from taking responsibility for the care of her mother who passed away at the age of 93. She was proud of her German heritage, loved to travel, learn new things and meet new people. She was frugal and an expert in finding great quality deals and was quietly proud that she raised six self-sufficient children who in turn raised self-sufficient children. Daisy fought mental illness since the birth of her youngest child when mental illness was not fashionable. With no brothers or sisters to lean on, she turned to strangers in times of need. The entire family would like to thank all of the people who helped Daisy throughout her lifetime, they were all angels sent from God. We would especially like to thank the staff at Heritage Health in Port Washington for giving Daisy a place where she would be comfortable for the final stages of her life appreciating her feistiness and providing her the dignity and respect that she so rightly deserved. Due to the current circumstances there will not be a memorial service for Daisy, however, she will be memorialized privately by all who knew her.













