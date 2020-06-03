Dale A. Lueck
Passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Age 79. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Leipski). Loving father of Larry (Becky) and Alan (Karen) Lueck.
Graveside Service at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK 13235 W. CAPITOL DR. BROOKFIELD, WI on Thursday, June 18 at 11 AM. Please meet in the Red parking section.
Passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Age 79. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Leipski). Loving father of Larry (Becky) and Alan (Karen) Lueck.
Graveside Service at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK 13235 W. CAPITOL DR. BROOKFIELD, WI on Thursday, June 18 at 11 AM. Please meet in the Red parking section.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.