Dale Anthony Rzentkowski
Panama City Beach, FL - Dale Anthony Rzentkowski, 66, of Panama City Beach, FL passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born May 28, 1954 in Milwaukee, WI.
Dale was the owner of RJ Thirsty's Pub and Grill for 25 years. Also, he was a talented drummer and musician with a passion for the Blues.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest and Bernadine Rzentkowski; daughter, Leah Egerer; and brother, James Rzentkowski.
Those left to cherish Dale's memory include his spouse of 26 years, Sheila nee Manthei Rzentkowski; daughter, April Rzentkowski; two grandchildren, Kaden and Lilly; a sister, Sandra Bowlin.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
