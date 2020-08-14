1/1
Dale Anthony Rzentkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Anthony Rzentkowski

Panama City Beach, FL - Dale Anthony Rzentkowski, 66, of Panama City Beach, FL passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born May 28, 1954 in Milwaukee, WI.

Dale was the owner of RJ Thirsty's Pub and Grill for 25 years. Also, he was a talented drummer and musician with a passion for the Blues.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest and Bernadine Rzentkowski; daughter, Leah Egerer; and brother, James Rzentkowski.

Those left to cherish Dale's memory include his spouse of 26 years, Sheila nee Manthei Rzentkowski; daughter, April Rzentkowski; two grandchildren, Kaden and Lilly; a sister, Sandra Bowlin.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved