Dale Caraway
Milwaukee - Was born to eternal life at the age of 64 on June 28th, 2020. Beloved father to Dayle (Scott) Deja and Shey Caraway. Loving grandpa to Scarlett, Audrey and Eddie. Beloved brother to 6 siblings and further survived by many other family and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.