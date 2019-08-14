|
Counard, Dale Of Fond du Lac, was born to eternal life at the age of 61 on Aug. 7th. Beloved husband to Deborah Helms, step-father to Trish Troedel, father to Michael Counard, brother to Daniel (Nan), Darryl (Sue) and further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his son William Counard. Celebration of Life service to take place Aug. 24th at NORTHBROOK CHURCH 4014 Hwy 167, Richfield, WI 53076 at 12PM. Family will greet guests from 10AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the family. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019