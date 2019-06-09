Resources
Cady, Dale D. Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 4, 2019, at age 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Delores Mae (nee Carlson) for 73 years. Loving father of Donna, Duane (Sandy) and the late Douglas (Sheelah) Cady. Proud grandpa of Annie (Bryan), Ton (Karis) and Lisa. Great-grandpa of Brandon, Marin, and Eli. Dear brother of Ward (Frances), Zona (the late Dent) and the late Lynn Cady. Dale was a WWII Veteran of the US Navy. He was retired after more than 40 years as a Patternmaker. Active member of the Tripoli Shriners for over 60 years. If so desired, memorials in Dale's name may be made to , through Tripoli Temple, Milwaukee. A celebration of Dale's life will be held at a later date.


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
