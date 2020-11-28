Dale E. ButkeBig Bend - Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Martin) for 37 years. Loving dad of Sarah (Fred Della Bianca) Butke and Emily (Peter) Bruce. Proud grandpa of Conner, Jackson and Abigail. Brother of Ken (Cheri) Butke. Uncle of Crystal Butke. Brother-in-law of Marcy Martin - Fox. Great-uncle of Elizabeth and Marissa. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Doris, and his father and mother - in - law, George and Alice (nee Posbrig) Martin.Dale was a third generation dairy farmer. He enjoyed music, playing the organ and saxaphone, and was an avid Packers fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his furry companion, Faith.Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel on Sunday, December 6 from 10 AM - 12:45 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM. Burial at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. If desired, memorials to Christ Lutheran Church, Big Bend, appreciated.