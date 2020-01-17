|
|
Dale F. Nass
Random Lake - Nass, Dale F. age 77, died January 15, 2020. Graduated from Milwaukee Custer High School in 1960. Served in the United States Air Force. Employed at the Evinrude Corp., Milwaukee for 38 years. Survived by: Son; Greg (Michelle) Nass, Allenton, Three Granddaughters. Cremation has taken place and Celebration of his Life held on Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home, Plymouth. Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1317 State Road 67 Plymouth, WI 53073, 920-893-9797.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020