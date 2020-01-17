Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Nass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale F. Nass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale F. Nass Notice
Dale F. Nass

Random Lake - Nass, Dale F. age 77, died January 15, 2020. Graduated from Milwaukee Custer High School in 1960. Served in the United States Air Force. Employed at the Evinrude Corp., Milwaukee for 38 years. Survived by: Son; Greg (Michelle) Nass, Allenton, Three Granddaughters. Cremation has taken place and Celebration of his Life held on Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home, Plymouth. Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1317 State Road 67 Plymouth, WI 53073, 920-893-9797.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline