|
|
Schlaefer, Dale F. Passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Frank) of 46 years. Cherished father of Julie Ann (Steven) Ensor. Proud "Pops" of Timothy Traub. Devoted brother of Steven and Walter Schlaefer. Brother-in-law of Daniel, Donald (Linda), Christopher (Heather), and Jennifer (Jeff) and the late Steven (the late Jill) Frank. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 6 at the FUNERAL HOME in Menomonee Falls from 11AM until time of Military Honors and short prayers at 1PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019