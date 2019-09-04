|
Gentilini, Dale Born to eternal life on August 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Janice. Dear father of Robin (Diane) Gentilini and the late Leslie (Robert) Knoll. Beloved grandfather of Bryan and Thomas Gentilini and Callie and Kendra Knoll. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dale was a Korean War Veteran and member of American Legion Post 537. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5th at 10:30 A.M. at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH 3100 S. 41st St. Memorial Gathering at church from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Interment Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019