Dale H. Becker Notice
Becker, Dale H. age 69 of Germantown, March 29, 2019. Loving husband of Christine (nee Dolata). Dear father of Jackie (Eric) Pond and Cori (Steve) Wind and proud grandfather of Ethan, Emmett and Grady Pond and Meagan and Nathan Wind. Further survived by his sisters: Sheryl Becker and Vera (Duane) Nerby, brothers and sisters-in-law: Ann Becker, Wayne Webster, David (Jane) Dolata and Mike (Sue) Dolata and cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral services Mon April 1 at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with visitation from 1:00 pm until services. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude Research Hospital. SCHMIDT FUNERAL HOME "A Golden Rule Funeral Home" N168W20135 Main St Jackson (262) 677-4993 www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2019
