Dale Hanrahan
Dale Hanrahan

Milwaukee - Dale M Hanrahan, 44, entered into rest on July 1, 2020. Dale was born on February 27, 1976 in Milwaukee, Wi to Patrick Sr and Anna May Hanrahan.

Dale is survived by his wife Lottie; fur babies Binx and Trixie; his mother Anna May; his God daughter Sophia and her parent's/Dale's life long friends Joe and Natalie; his brothers Pat, Tim, Mike, Joe, Mark and Andy; his sisters Marie, Joan and Judy; many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Dale is preceded in death by his father, Patrick.

Dale was a devoted husband and dear friend to all who knew him. He was passionate about skateboarding, art, music, trend setting, his dogs, the outdoors and spending time with those he loved. Dale was a problem solver, a jack of all trades, a shoulder to cry on and overall good time. Dale impacted and connected to the lives of everyone he met. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to shecklerfoundation.org

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at Monica's on Astor, 1228 N Astor St Milwaukee, Wi 53202.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
