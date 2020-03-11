|
|
Dale "Huddy" Hudson
Waukesha - Dale "Huddy" Hudson left this world unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at age 60.
Born in Elkhorn, Wis., Dale was the husband of Kathleen Hudson and the proud father of their twin daughters, Annie (Jake) Kachelmeier and Sam (Ryan) Denevan, and son Trevor (Amy) Hudson by a previous marriage. Dale is also survived by his mother, Joann Bollmann, along with two brothers, Larry (Linda) Hudson and Guy (Judy) Hudson. Preceded in death by his father, Harry W. Hudson Jr., and his stepfather, Warren Bollmann.
Dale had worked at Molson Coors Beverage Co. since 2008 as an electrician. "You would ask him for help and he would always, always help," said a coworker. He was looking forward to a happy retirement when he could enjoy his hobbies and more time with family and friends.
Dale was a quiet man with a big grin and deep reverence for nature. Seldom seen without a cap on his head, he had a passion for hunting, fishing and golfing. He was a gifted handyman who could fix just about anything. He will be remembered for his generosity, big heart and special sense of humor.
A celebration of Dale's life will be held March 21 at WESTERN LAKES GOLF CLUB, W287 N1963 Oakton Rd., Pewaukee, Wis. Private service from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for family and close friends only, followed by open visitation until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Dale Hudson to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Endangered Resource Fund.
Church and Chapel
Milw. 262-827-0659 Wauk. 262-549-0659
Online Obit, Condolences, Directions
www.churchandchapel.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020