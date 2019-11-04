|
|
Dale Johnson
Sun City West, AZ - Born to Eternal Life on October 31, 2019, at the age of 82 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband and best friend of Susan Johnson (nee Kyllo) for 10 years. Loving father of Tina (Joe) Travia, Paul Johnson and Cheryl (Bill) Werra. Grandfather of Kayla, Lindsay and Megan Travia, Collin and Makenna Johnson, and Alex and Zach Werra. Upon his marriage to Sue, he cherished his expanded family of Wendy (Dan) Wulff, Heidi (Tim) Ryan, Lisa Williams, Mark (Celia) Herboldt and their children Robert (Megan), Ted (Ashley), Gunnar, Ashley, Noelle, Marilyn, Chloe, Julia, Claire and great grandchildren Harleigh and Isaiah. Preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Connie (nee Maves), his siblings and their spouses, Jack (Marie) Johnson, Glenn (Annie) Johnson and Betty (Orv) Oesau.
Dale grew up in Racine, Wisconsin where he attended Horlick High School. He then enlisted in the Army for three years playing football, basketball and baseball. He received his Bachelor's degree from UW-LaCrosse, his Master's degree from University of Northern Colorado and his PhD from the University of Utah. He returned to Wisconsin and started his career in education and coaching and eventually became an Athletic Director until he found his true calling in Sales, retiring from Sports Display, Inc. in 2001.
He spent his retirement years in Sun City West living an active lifestyle. He always made time to return to Wisconsin for family events. He enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to travel to many countries throughout his life.
He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all. He loved life and made the most of every moment. He was blessed to be surrounded and loved by his family and good friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 8:30-10 a.m. in the Chapel of the Chimes at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, followed by a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131) or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019