Dale L. Mackdanz Notice
Oconomowoc - Entered into Eternal Life on March 13, 2020. Born on December 22, 1945 in Mankato, MN to Pastor Arnold and Dorothy (nee Zier) Mackdanz. He is survived by nieces and nephews David (Cindy) Mackdanz, Carol (Mike) Sink of TN, James (Gina) Mackdanz of TN, Laurie Gibson of PA, and David Corning of OH, and brother-in-law Harry Corning of OH.

Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11 AM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery, Watertown with full military honors.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
