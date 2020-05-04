Dale L. Mannes



Waukesha - Found peace May 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Proceeded in death by his beloved wife Vida (Nee Webber) for 66 years. Loving Dad of Linda (Roger) Kaun, Daniel (Kerrie) Mannes and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Peronto. Grandpa to Laurie (Robert) Olguin and Lacey Hackl. Great -Grandpa to Wyatt (Lacey) Thompson. Step-Grandpa to Lindsay and Kristopher Kaun. Preceded in death by both parents, sister and brother in-law. Also for loved by many nieces and nephews. Dale loved to fish and hunt with his son and brother-in-law. He was known as the "jokester" of the family. No matter where he went, he was always in a hurry to leave. He worked 13 years at Bradley Corp. as a data processing manager. MOM and DAD (Grandpa, Grandma) are finally together forever. Private Service at the Funeral Home. Private Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.













