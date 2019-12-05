|
Dale R. Grebe
West Bend - December 3, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Sally. Loving father of Penny (Jim) Kuczynski and Linda (Pete) Michalica. Dear papa of Adam (Nikki) Kuczynski, David Kuczynski, Sara (Randy) Schroeder and Brian Michalica. Great papa of Evelyn Kuczynski. Brother of Donald (Lois). Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st Street, Kewaskum from 10 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. Private burial at Wauwatosa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace United Church of Christ or the American Diabetes Association appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019