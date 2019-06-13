|
|
Servais, Dale Dale Vincent Servais, 75, June 9, 2019, in Whitefish Bay, WI. Owner of Dahlia Blooms, a special event florist in Shorewood. Beloved husband of Nancy and survived by other relatives and special friends. Visitation 9:30 to 11:30 am Sat., June 15, 2019, at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette, WI. Funeral Mass 12 noon Sat. in Holy Family Parish-Our Lady of Lourdes Church. A memorial event will be held in Milwaukee at a later date. www.hansenonionmartell.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2019