Services
Hansen Onion Martell Funeral Home
610 Marinette Avenue
Marinette, WI 54143
(715) 735-3737
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Hansen Onion Martell Funeral Home
610 Marinette Avenue
Marinette, WI 54143
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Family Parish-Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Servais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Vincent Servais

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dale Vincent Servais Notice
Servais, Dale Dale Vincent Servais, 75, June 9, 2019, in Whitefish Bay, WI. Owner of Dahlia Blooms, a special event florist in Shorewood. Beloved husband of Nancy and survived by other relatives and special friends. Visitation 9:30 to 11:30 am Sat., June 15, 2019, at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette, WI. Funeral Mass 12 noon Sat. in Holy Family Parish-Our Lady of Lourdes Church. A memorial event will be held in Milwaukee at a later date. www.hansenonionmartell.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline