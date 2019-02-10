|
Ahrens, Dale W. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends on Feb. 8, 2019, age 70 years. Beloved husband of Barb for 25 years. Dear father of JD, Brion (Tracy) and Nicole. Loving grandfather of Brion, Audrey and Dexter. Dearest son of Lesa Ahrens. Brother of Scott (Bridget), Bill, Sandy (Mike) and Heidi (John). Brother-in-law of Cindy and Donna (Bob). A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday Feb. 28th. Please contact family for details. Barb wishes to thank all of our friends for their love and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019