Dale W. "Woodcutter" Brown

Dale W. "Woodcutter" Brown Notice
Brown, Dale W. "Woodcutter" Passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 age 81 years. Loving husband of the late Susan for 50 years. Dear father of Michael (Shari), Patrick (Patricia), Cathleen (James) Svehlek, Dennis (Kathleen), Mary (Douglas) Persch, Jennifer (Marty) Behling and Brian (Sara). Proud grandfather of Megan (Scott), Mike Jr., Matt (Megan), Melissa (Reid), Alec, Abbigail, Emily (Nick), Lindsay (Zach), Sara, Tyler, Cailey, Sam, Isabel, Jonah, Nathan and Benjamin. Great-grandfather of Leighton, Kellan, Parker, Cali, Ryan, Eva, Lillie, Jordyn, Wesley and Alec James. Brother of Nancy (Dennis) and Jeffrey (Cheryl). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, April 13 at the funeral home from 9-11 AM with service at 11AM. Inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery Dale was an auto body repair teacher at WCTC, a job he loved with a passion. He was a cub master and an avid Brewers fan. His nickname "woodcutter" was for his love of woodworking. Dale and Sue retired up north on Stella Lake. Their family was everything to them. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the (heart.org) in Dale's name appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
