Dale W. Genett
Milwaukee - Entered into his rest November 24, 2020, age 87 years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorthy (nee Mason). Cherished father of June (the late Ralph) Montgomery, Marcella (the late Terry) Funck, Linda (Jayson) Fischer, Mark (Marisol) Genett, David (Linda) Genett, the late Cindy (Dwight) Roberts, and the late Jesse (Linda) Genett. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Christian Life Church 2909 W. Mequon Road, Mequon from 5:00 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM