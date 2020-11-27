1/
Dale W. Genett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale W. Genett

Milwaukee - Entered into his rest November 24, 2020, age 87 years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorthy (nee Mason). Cherished father of June (the late Ralph) Montgomery, Marcella (the late Terry) Funck, Linda (Jayson) Fischer, Mark (Marisol) Genett, David (Linda) Genett, the late Cindy (Dwight) Roberts, and the late Jesse (Linda) Genett. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Christian Life Church 2909 W. Mequon Road, Mequon from 5:00 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Christian Life Church
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Christian Life Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Suminski Family Life Story Funeral Homes
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suminski Family Life Story Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved